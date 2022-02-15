AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Trading 1.5% Higher

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.87. 309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

Get AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the fourth quarter worth $362,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.