Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.

Avient stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Avient has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avient stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

