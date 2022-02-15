Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Avista worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,961 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Avista by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,614,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avista by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

