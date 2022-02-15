AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. AXA has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

