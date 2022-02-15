Axa S.A. Has $4.43 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,115 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after acquiring an additional 965,353 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,961,000 after acquiring an additional 839,726 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 30.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after acquiring an additional 802,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

