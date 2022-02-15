Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of Camping World worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

