Axa S.A. Purchases 67,400 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Uniti Group worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 30,064.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,239 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 921.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after acquiring an additional 813,244 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

