Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of PJT Partners worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

