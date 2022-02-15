Axa S.A. Sells 17,375 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.18% of Paramount Group worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

