Axa S.A. Sells 349,744 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 349,744 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,853,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

