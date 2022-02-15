Axa S.A. Sells 8,500 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSA opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

