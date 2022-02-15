Axe (AXE) 1-Day Volume Hits $56,806.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Axe has a market capitalization of $61,594.88 and approximately $56,806.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00302600 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.