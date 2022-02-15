AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Shares Up 3.2%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 612,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 260,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

About AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses on the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm is also involved in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

