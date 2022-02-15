AXIS Token Price Tops $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $1,841.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00038352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00105908 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXIS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXIS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.