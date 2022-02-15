AxoGen (AXGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXGN stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 790,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 180,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,213 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 220.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 66,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 43,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

