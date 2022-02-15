Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.25) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 352 ($4.76) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 350.20 ($4.74).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 304.20 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 328.53. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 215.60 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.26).

In other Babcock International Group news, insider John Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($129,093.37).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

