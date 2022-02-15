Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $11.60

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $145.16 million and $8.20 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $11.60 or 0.00026183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00105605 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,516,039 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.