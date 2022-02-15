Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Has $87.86 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105,449 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 3.1% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $87,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 428.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in ServiceNow by 319.2% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 48,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 37,285 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $36,815,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ServiceNow by 125.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,885,000 after buying an additional 53,637 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $9.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $589.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 508.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

