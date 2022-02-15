Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Tops $106.90 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $15.39 or 0.00034880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $106.90 million and approximately $31.54 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00106045 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

