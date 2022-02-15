Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.34. 12,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

