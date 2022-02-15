Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $60,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $68,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.40. 20,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.74. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

