Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Bally’s stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

