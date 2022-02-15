Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 2,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

Bâloise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

