Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 160,833 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Alkermes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

