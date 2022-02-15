Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.35

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.35 and traded as high as $21.02. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 60,138 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.3307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,571,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

