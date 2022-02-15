Bank of America Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $160.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,332 shares of company stock worth $68,294,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 225,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 44,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.