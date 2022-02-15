Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,138,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

