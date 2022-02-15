Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target Raised to €7.00

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €6.00 ($6.82) to €7.00 ($7.95) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKRIY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of BKRIY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

