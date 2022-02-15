Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 23,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 277,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 132,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 245 ($3.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

