Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.28. 2,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $452.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $86.82.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 164,878 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $4,343,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 134,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

