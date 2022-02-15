BASIC (BASIC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $383,524.00

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $38.53 million and $383,524.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00038430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00106380 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,907,615,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.