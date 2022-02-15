BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target Increased to €72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €66.00 ($75.00) to €72.00 ($81.82) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BWAGF stock remained flat at $$63.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. BAWAG Group has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82.
BAWAG Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAWAG Group (BWAGF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.