BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target Increased to €72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €66.00 ($75.00) to €72.00 ($81.82) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BWAGF stock remained flat at $$63.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. BAWAG Group has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

