BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $174.08

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.08 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 167.20 ($2.26). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.26), with a volume of 828,503 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 173.16.
About BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI)
