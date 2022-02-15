BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $174.08

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.08 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 167.20 ($2.26). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.26), with a volume of 828,503 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 173.16.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

