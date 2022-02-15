BCE (TSE:BCE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.83

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.83 and traded as high as C$66.66. BCE shares last traded at C$66.45, with a volume of 2,537,295 shares.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.15.

The company has a market cap of C$60.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$65.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.169 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 117.10%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

