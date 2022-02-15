Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 19,222 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,236. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

