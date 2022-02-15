Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 91,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 151.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.3% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $54,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.28. 788,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,529,992. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

