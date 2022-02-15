Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $43,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,861,000 after acquiring an additional 146,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $145.21. 24,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,354. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

