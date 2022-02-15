Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $17.96 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 127.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,124 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,459 shares of company stock worth $38,919,655. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.98. 34,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,029. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

