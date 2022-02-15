Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $38.88 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $38,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.37. 1,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,378. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.