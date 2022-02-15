Beefy.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00213761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00025538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.00435981 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00060923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.