BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Up 7.6%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.00 and last traded at $220.95. 1,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 261,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.08.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 13.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BeiGene by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.