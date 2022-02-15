Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.

Shares of BELFA stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 1,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 193,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

