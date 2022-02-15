BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.31

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 1349031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

