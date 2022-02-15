BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.31

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 1349031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLUSF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.