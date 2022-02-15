Belt Finance (BELT) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $15.61 million and $385,658.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00003704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.10 or 0.07170436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.89 or 0.99718771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

