Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.57

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 267.57 ($3.62) and traded as low as GBX 236.15 ($3.20). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.25), with a volume of 47,495 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The stock has a market cap of £89.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.57.
Belvoir Group Company Profile (LON:BLV)
