Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.57

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 267.57 ($3.62) and traded as low as GBX 236.15 ($3.20). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.25), with a volume of 47,495 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The stock has a market cap of £89.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.57.

Belvoir Group Company Profile (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

