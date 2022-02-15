Benchmark Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $582,514.63 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $582,514.63 and $12,898.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 420,660 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

