Benjamin J. Chung Sells 40,000 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of GreenBox POS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GBOX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 294,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23. GreenBox POS has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $20.78.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of GreenBox POS in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBOX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

