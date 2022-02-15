Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Up 57.4% in January

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BGRY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 27,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,637,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $2,135,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $29,051,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.