Beryl Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Gores Technology Partners II makes up about 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 32.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,025,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 0.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Shares of GTPB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 8,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,443. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.