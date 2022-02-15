Beryl Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004,495 shares during the period. Churchill Capital Corp VI accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 4.30% of Churchill Capital Corp VI worth $29,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCVI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 487.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 121,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth $3,761,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,107. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.